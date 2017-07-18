Govt planning to establish 46 SEZs along CPEC route

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): The government is mulling over

establishing 46 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) alongside the route of

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Nine Zones have already been declared prioritized during the

6th JCC meeting held in December, 2016, while the remaining zones

would be set up under long term plan of CPEC, said spokesman of

Board of Investment, Shahjahan Shah.

Talking to APP, he expressed the commitment of government of

Pakistan to nominate a working group to deliberate on how to build

the zones.

He expressed the views that either Chinese or Pakistani

companies could build the zone or the project could be compeleted jointly by

both sides.

The spokesmen said that products manufactured in these

zones could not only to be exported but these would also be available in the

local Pakistani market, where they were not required to pay any

customs duty.

This makes the zone ideal for investors as Pakistan has a big

market of 200 million plus people.

The model can be primarily export oriented. But in case of

China import substitution also has a lot of potential, he added.

The Government has already given its commitment to provide all

utilities and security to the investors in these zones.

He pointed out that each zone had its special features for

investors in terms of its location, raw material, skilled work force

and linkages with other parts of the country and outside the

country.

China has rich experience in developing zones particularly

from 1985 to 1995 and from 2009 till 2015 and Pakistan could learn

much from Chinese experience.

He expressed the hope that Chinese Experts Group must had a

very successful site visit of Rashakai Special Economic Zone and

bilateral meetings with the authorities concerned in KP Province.

He highlighted the main features of incentive package devised

for the identified priority SEZs and invited Chinese side to convey

their view point if any for further discussion.

He emphasized that Chinese companies had had huge opportunities

to relocate their businesses to these priority SEZs. Pakistan side

is also expecting feedback of Chinese Experts on this visit.

The potential of proposed Mirpur Zone in terms of its

connectivity with Highway, Railway and Airport as well as the

expected industries to be parked in this zone based on local

endowment was also deliberated through the presentation.

He told that the representative of Gilgit Baltistan

underscored the strategic location, scenic beauty and hospitality of

the people Gilgit Baltistan.

The mineral potential and locational advantages were gate way for

Central, East and South Asia, he added.

He also appraised the house that this zone was situated exactly

on the CPEC route which was ancient Silk Route.

The zone has huge comparative advantage for manufacturing and

processing of mineral fresh fruits and vegetables, wood, herbs and

trout fish. Maqpoon Dass SEZ can also acts as logistic hub of the

North.