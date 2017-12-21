Govt performing its responsibilities efficiently: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr Musadiq Malik Thursday said next general elections would be held in time and the government was performing its responsibilities in an efficient way.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would complete its constitutional tenure and there was no chance for holding general elections before time.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had put the country on the path of development and international institutions were acknowledging the government policies.

He said PML-N leadership had always respected the judiciary and its decisions, but having reservations on the verdict of court regarding disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the constitutional right of every citizen.

The advisor said PML-N leadership had started several welfare projects for masses in which most of them were near to completion, adding the present government had visibly reduced terrorist activities, power loadshedding besides strengthening the national economy.

Replying to a question, he said Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was the best choice for the premeirship after Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Dr. Musadiq said Punjab government and its chief minister’s performance regarding good governance and launching of mega projects in the province including Metro Bus, Orange Line Train, Solar system and road infrastructure was much better as compared to other provincial governments.

He said Nawaz Sharif was head of the party and still most popular political leader in the country, adding people of the country had unmatched association and affiliation with their beloved leader.

Superemacy of law had always prevailed in the democratic system and all the political parties should play their due role for strengthening democracy in the country, he added.

He hoped that the PML-N would win the next general elections on the basis of its five year performance and achievements in different sectors including law and order, energy, transport, road infrastructure.