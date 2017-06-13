Govt. offered first to constitute commission to investigate Panama leaks

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Tuesday said that those threatening the government about consequences of Panama Leaks should keep in mind about the first offer made by the government to constitute commission into the issue.

Talking to media outside the Parliament House, the minister

said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Aitzaz Ahsan

initially made objections on Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which is honored by us and sons of Prime Minister who appeared before it.

He said that a tale of Whatsapp surfaced at the time of

constituting JIT and it is our fundamental right to object on any name of JIT members after smelling something wrong.

He opined that one of the members whom PML-N had raised objection

reportedly had political affiliation, while the other was appointed in

NAB during the Musharraf regime to conduct investigation against PML-N leadership.

He maintained it was the right of the PML-N government to raise

objections on any of the members of the JIT.

The minister believed that the treatment meted out to Tariq Shafi and

President NBP was unfair as JIT is a fact finding mission.

He was of the view that Imran Khan was playing with the fire and opposing things for no apparent reason.

The minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoy

very cordial relations and Leader of Opposition Khursheed Shah should desisit from making comments about the PM’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said that he had nothing to do with the issue of leaked photo of

Hussain Nawaz and facts should be checked before making any undue

remarks.