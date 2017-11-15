Govt not to accept any illegal demands of protesters: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP)::Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry Wednesday said the present government would not accept any illegal demand of protestors holding a sit-in at the Faizabad interchange of the federal capital.

A committee headed by Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq was constituted for looking into the

matter, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister claimed that according to reports, some anti-state elements were present in the sit-in at Faizabad,

who wanted to create unrest in the federal capital.

Replying to a question, he said former prim minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif wanted that justice should be done

in his case.