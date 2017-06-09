Govt not protecting criminals: Balighur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): Minister of State for Interior and

Narcotics Control Balighur Rehman Friday informed the National

Assembly that the government would never protect any criminal as no

one was above the law.

Responding to point raised by leader of the opposition, Syed

Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the minister said the person who scuffled with

member of the House Sheikh Rashid Ahmad was not only be taken into

custody immediately but FIR has also been registered.

Brushing aside any preferential treatment, the minister said

the person was kept in lock up of police station and today was

produced before the court as per the law. No preferential treatment

was given to the persons, he added.

He said the Presiding Officer immediately gave ruling to arrest the

person soon after bringing the incident into his knowledge.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan himself visited the

Awami Muslim League Chief and took immediate notice of the incident.

Balighur Rehman said the leader of the opposition always

talked about the rights of parliamentarians.

Many peoples took selfies and photographs with us and other parliamentarians in various functions, he said.

The minister said PML-N government has full confidence in the

judiciary and the Prime Minister presented himself and his family

first for accountability despite the fact that Panama papers have

around 250 others Pakistanis.

He said the PM’s children were regularly appearing before the

Joint Investigation Team.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi on point of

self-explanation categorically denied the allegation that entry pass

to the person was issued by his office after the incident.

“This I say on oath, if the allegation of issuing pass after the

scuffled is proved, I will resign,” he asserted.

He said that he has great regard for the leader of the

opposition adding that all members of this august house were equal

to him.

Earlier, the Opposition Leader, Khursheed Ahmed Shah again raised

the scuffle-issue of a person with Awami Muslim League (AML) chief,

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and question that how that person had entered

into the premises of the parliament.

He said that according to initial inquiries, the pass for the

said person was issued form the Deputy Speaker’s office so this

needed to be clarified.

He said that since it was attack on parliament so we stand

united with our colleague, no matter what party he belongs to.

Khursheed Shah claimed that the person was released soon after the

arrest which was matter of concern.

It is pertinent to mention here that reportedly a man on

Thursday intercepted AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed at Parliament

House entrance and demanded payment of loan, which he claimed Sheikh

Rashid had taken from him some years ago.

The Leader of the opposition said that great sacrifices were

made to restore the dignity of this parliament, so we must not

choose a path that would again lead to compromising its dignity.

Talking about the Qatar issue, the Opposition leader also

urged the government to work for the unity of Muslim Ummah by making

reconciliation efforts between the conflicting parties.

He said that Pakistan was enjoying deep and cordial relations

with Saudia Arabia while Qatar and Iran were also Muslim countries.

So instead of supporting any conflicting party, we must support

`Muslim World’ by bringing the conflicting parties together.

He said that Israel as well as US were making efforts to

create anarchy among Muslim countries to serve their own interests.