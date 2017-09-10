Govt. not introducing any press laws: PCP clarified

ISLAMABAD, Sept 10 (APP): A Spokesperson of the Press Council

of Pakistan (PCP) Sunday termed news items appeared in a section of

print media regarding promulgation of press laws as incorrect.

“It is clarified that the contents of the news story are

incorrect and have created an impression that a democratic order in

the country is going to be impacted as the Press Council of Pakistan

(PCP), a print media regulator is framing a set of laws not

consistent with the spirit of Article-19 of the Constitution, 1973

that guarantees right to speech,” he said in a press release.

The reports had claimed that the Council and Government were

going to introduce repressive press laws in the country.

The spokesperson said the contents of the news story along

with the points of reference raised therein were factually incorrect

and misleading.

It is reiterated that the Constitution unequivocally

guarantees that every citizen would have the right to freedom of

speech and expression, and there would be freedom of the press,

subject to any reasonable restrictions imposed by law in the

interest of the glory of Islam or the integrity, security or defence

of the country or any part thereof, which includes friendly

relations with states.

It is against this constitutional provision that no law

inconsistent with the Article 19 of the Constitution could be

framed.

Even after introduction of 18th Amendment in the Constitution,

the subject of newspapers has been devolved to the provinces,

leaving no empowerment for the federal government to legislate

without supportive resolution from the provinces in line with

relevant Articles of the Constitution, the press release maintained.

It is further clarified that the existing Press Council of

Pakistan Ordinance – 2002 is in place which has in its schedule laid

down a detailed Ethical Code of Practice for Print Media to follow

that provides adequate framework of print media freedom and

responsibilities alike.

“The government fully believes in the freedom of press and is

doing its best to ensure that every citizen and media person

legitimately exercises one’s Right to Information. Going by this

principle as enshrined in the Article – 19 A of the Constitution,

Senate has passed on August 22, 2017, Right of Access to Information

Bill – 2017 which shortly is to be laid before National Assembly in

order to make it a permanent part of freedom related laws in

Pakistan.”

It is reemphasized that no law over the subject mentioned in

print media reports has ever been framed.

It may relevantly be added that the legislation process

whenever undertaken by the federal government is initiated in

consultation with the stakeholders.

“The question of curbing media freedom therefore does not

arise,” the spokesman emphasized.