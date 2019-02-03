Govt making sincere efforts to raise living standard of people: Dar

SIALKOT, Feb 3 (APP)::Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here on Sunday said that the PTI government was making sincere efforts to raise the living standard of the people.

He said this during a meeting with representatives of different Union Councils at Jinnah House. PTI President for Central Punjab Omer Dar and Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhlaq also attended the meeting.

Usman Dar said that the government was ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities to the people at their door steps. He said the PTI government would come up to the expectations of the people besides fulfilling its all promises made with the masses.