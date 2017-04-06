Gov’t making sincere efforts for electoral reforms: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): State Minister for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Thursday said the present government was making

sincere efforts for electoral reforms.

Free and transparent elections would be ensured in the

next general elections, he talking to PTV said.

He said electoral reforms were the demand of all

political parties, adding ninety percent consensus had been

developed in this regard.

Dr Tariq Fazal said final documents regarding the

electoral reforms would be presented to the assembly for necessary

approval.

To a question he said it was not appropriate to level baseless

allegations against others without evidence.

To another question he said there was no harm to carry

out development projects in any constituency before the elections.