Gov’t making sincere efforts for electoral reforms: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, April 6 (APP): State Minister for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Thursday said the present government was making
sincere efforts for electoral reforms.
Free and transparent elections would be ensured in the
next general elections, he talking to PTV said.
He said electoral reforms were the demand of all
political parties, adding ninety percent consensus had been
developed in this regard.
Dr Tariq Fazal said final documents regarding the
electoral reforms would be presented to the assembly for necessary
approval.
To a question he said it was not appropriate to level baseless
allegations against others without evidence.
To another question he said there was no harm to carry
out development projects in any constituency before the elections.
