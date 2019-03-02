Govt making laws to allow high-rise buildings for more green spaces: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the government was in the process of formulating laws to promote construction of high-rise buildings for allowing more green spaces.

“My vision for our future cities: to allow buildings to rise vertically & allow for more green spaces as Pak (Pakistan) is one of the the most environmentally-threatened countries,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.

He said that avoiding large sprawling built-up areas would also allow easier provision of amenities to the urban dwellers.

The prime minister said, “Our arable land is being eaten up by housing societies and has grave consequences for our food security in the future.”

He said the government was also in the process of making laws to allow buildings, built to international safety standards and go as high as in other cities across the world.