Govt making efforts to end loadshedding, meet growing demand of energy: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the present

government was making efforts to end loadshedding.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government after

coming into power had focused on resolving the energy crisis and

started many projects to meet growing demand of electricity in the

country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said that several power projects including Neelum-Jhelum,

would generate sufficient energy to meet the demand.

He said that 10,000 megawatt electricity would add into the

system during the tenure of the present government.

The losses in the distribution and transmission had been

reduced, he said. “Steps have been taken to fill the gap, ” he

added.

To a question about loadshedding, Khaqan Abbasi said that

the problem would be resolved by end of this year.

To another question he said that those areas involved in

power theft activities, would not have the facility of

electricity.

He said that present government had set new record in

collection of bills and added the PML-N government had

provided gas connection without discrimination.