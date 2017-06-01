Govt making efforts to end loadshedding: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, June 1 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the present

government was making efforts to end loadshedding.

The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N), government after coming into power had focused on resolving the energy crisis and started many projects to meet growing demand of electricity in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said several power projects including Neelum-Jhelum, would generate sufficient energy to meet the demand.

He said 10,000 megawatt electricity would add into the system during the tenure of the present government.

The losses in the distribution and transmission had been reduced, he said. “Steps have been taken to fill the gap, ” he added.

To a question about loadshedding, Khaqan Abbasi said the problem would be resolved by the end of this year.

To another question he said those areas involved in power theft activities, would not have the facility of electricity.

He said the present government had set new record in collection of bills and added the PML-N government had provided gas connection without discrimination.