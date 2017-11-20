Govt making efforts to curb smuggling, sale of fake medicines in market: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rahman said on Monday that the government was making all out efforts to curb the smuggling and sale of fake medicines in the market.

Responding to a motion raised by the Senator Col. (Retd) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi in the Senate regarding the steps being taken by the government to control the increasing smuggling of spurious medicines in the country, the minister said that as compared to 2012-13 the smuggling of medicine has decreased recently.

He said that the government has caught more smuggled medicines in 2016-17 as compared to 2012-13 adding that a vivid improvement can be seen in this regard.

Earlier, around six reports were laid in the house. While the House adopted the motion raised by the Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior regarding the incident of dacoity that took place at Senator Rubina Irfan’s house and the mishandling of the case by the Balochistan police despite knowing about the culprits.

The House also adopted another motion raised by the Senator Abdul Rehman Malik regarding the issue of Gharang Check Post of FC in Balochistan due to which long queues of vehicles became a daily routine causing great problem to the people of the area.

Senate chairman while adopting the motion regarding grievances of media persons regarding attack on Ahmad Noorani, a journalist, directed the Senate Standing Committee on Interior working under the supervision of Senator Abdul Rehman Malik to present the interim reports of the cases of journalists in the House on monthly basis.

He also directed the Senate Committee on Interior to follow the five cases including those of Hamid Mir, Matti Ullah Jan, Ahmad Noorani and two other journalists on urgent basis.