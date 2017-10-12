Govt making efforts to achieve set targets of progress, prosperity: Barjees Tahir

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir on Thursday said that government is making efforts to achieve the set targets of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, he said that the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will be fulfilled with achieving the set targets. He said that opponents conspiracy to out Muhammad Nawaz Sharif from politics will never succeed. He said that country cannot afford any kind of political and economic uncertainity . He said that Imran Khan and his party crossed all limits in enemity with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Imran Khan is busy in negative and baseless propaganda about country political situation and economy.

He said that people of Pakistan are mature and they can understand difference between 2013 and present day Pakistan.

He said that a significant decrease was witnessed in the inflation in last four years. He said that people are well aware of baseless proganda against Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

Condemning October 12, 1999 undemocractic action, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir said that if democracy was not derailed, today there will be progress and prosperity in every nook and corner of the country, adding that Motorways and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be completed many years ago. He said that our government performance is in front of public and only masses are the best judges, adding that only masses understand who work for them and who just making statements. He said that government will win 2018 general elections on basis of its performance.