Govt making efforts for economic stability: Nuzhat Sadiq

SIALKOT, Feb 23 (APP): Foreign Affairs Committee Chairperson

Senator Nuzhat Sadiq on Thursday said the PML N government had

initiated record mega projects across the country under the

dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to APP at the Pakistan Muslim League House here,

she said the government was making strenuous efforts for

bringing economic stability and strengthening the national

economy.

She said completion of mega projects would open new vistas

of development and prosperity adding that due to effective

polices of the government the country had been put on

the right direction.

The senator said the PML N government had been striving

hard for bringing women into mainstream, adding that a dream

of national development could not be materialised without

involvement of women in the development process and the

government had taken many steps in this regard. a