Govt making allout efforts to control loadshedding: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, April 2, (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said the government was making allout efforts to control electricity loadshedding.

Talking to the newsmen here, he said the existing power loadshedding was temporary because of water shortage in reservoirs and increase in its demand due to hot weather.

The situation would be under control soon as the government was taking steps to reduce line losses and improve electricity infrastructure across the country, he added.

The minister urged the masses to give up unnecessary use of

electricity.