Govt making all out efforts to uphold parliament’s prestige:Ahsan

SIALKOT, Oct 07 (APP):Interior Minister, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal

said the government was making all out efforts to uphold the prestige of the Parliament and other state departments to ensure national development and prosperity.

He stated this while addressing an important meeting of the local lawyers held at the Narowal District Bar Association on

Saturday.

The minister said the government was strengthening durable democracy, democratic system and democratic norms and values in the country by taking all mainstream political parties into confidence

over national and international issues.

He said the government was successfully fulfilling all of its

promises including raising the living standard of masses by

ensuring provision of all basic facilities to them at their doorsteps.

Ahsan Iqbal said all of us should respect the supremacy of

the constitution and parliament as it was our national obligation.

He said some external elements wanted to destabilize Pakistan, and

in this process, some Pakistani politicians were

also involved.

He said the government would never allow anyone to derail

the democratic system in the country, adding the political

elements busy in doing negative politics were continuously deceiving people by their political dramas.

The minister said now people had matured politically

and they would again reject such political elements by voting PML-N again into power after 2018 general elections.