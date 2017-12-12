Govt making all-out efforts for delimitations bill:Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Dr. Musadik Malik Tuesday said the government was making all-out efforts to get passed bill regarding delimitations from the Senate.

All political parties present in the Parliament were being taken on-board to resolve the matter, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said political parties should also demonstrate same spirit as being displayed by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N government on the bill.

Reservations of political parties also came under discussion in meeting of Council of Common Interest (CCI) where all political parties and chief ministers of all provinces were present and it was agreed there to settle the subject with consensus, he said.

He said the same political parties had voted in favour of the bill in the National Assembly, which were now causing delay to get it passed from the upper house.

Musadik Malik said all of us had committed mistakes in the past but learnt from them as it was the way to move ahead. He said politics of sit-ins was a negative way and it had caused loss to the country.