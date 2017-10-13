Govt makes investment for generating 10,000 MW electricity: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that present government had made heavy

investment for generating 10,000 mega watt electricity.

The heavy investment for producing electricity was made during the period of three years, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The provinces were getting sufficient funds due to better collection of tax in the country launched by the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government after coming into power, he added.

The economic condition of Pakistan was improving as compared to the fiscal year 2013, he said.

To a question he said there was an economic war in the entire world and Pakistan’s economy was

improving gradually, he added.