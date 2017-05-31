Govt is working on many projects to overcome loadshedding

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Chairman, NA Standing Committee for

Finance, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that the incumbent

government is working on many power projects and load shedding will be overcomed before next elections.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that Prime Minister has

taken notice of load shedding during saher and iftar.

He said that nearly, 10,000 MW would be added to national grid

in short period of time.

He said the industrial and agriculture sectors were

performing well which would have better impact overall economical condition of the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Inter-provincial

Coordination, Syed Saqlain Bukhari said that the speedy work

was going on over Sahival and Bhikki power plants.

He said there was a lot of stress on transmission and system

itself because of sudden change in weather and shortfall had

increased.

The Prime Minister had directed the companies not to do

unscheduled load shedding during the month of Ramazan, he added.

He said the government of Punjab had produced energy with

its own effort and the provincial governments should also help

federal government to overcome this challenge.

PML-N leader Mian Abdul Manan said that Prime Minister had

ordered WAPDA to consider the complaints of common people. In

September 2017, additional 5,000MW would be added to national grid,

he added.