Govt is determined for revival of PIA: Gen ® Qayyum

KARACHI, Jan 4 (APP): The present government is fully determined for the revival and rehabilitation of the national flag carrier – PIA.

This was stated by Senator Gen. Retd) Abdul Qayyum while talking to media after attending Senate’s Sub-Committee Meeting held here on Wednesday at the PIA head office.

The meeting was presided by the convener of the Committee, Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

Gen. Qayyum further informed that sincere efforts were being undertaken by the government as well as the parliament for the revival of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

He said that the government has to a large extent overcome the energy crisis and in the same manner it would be successful for the streamlining and reviving the national airline.

Earlier, the PIA Management gave a detailed briefing to the Senate Sub-Committee on the financial, operation and administrative affairs of the PIA.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah informed the meeting that after completion of its task, the Committee will inform the people regarding the findings by holding a press conference.

He said that the task of this committee was to review the performance of the PIA and to present recommendations to the Senate Standing Committee for bringing about the required improvements in the national flag carrier.

Muzaffar Shah further stated that the Committee will also look into the existing aviation policy and its impact on the PIA.

Briefing the meeting PIA management while apprising its performance as well as problems, informed that as compared to the year 2015, there was a 26.6 percent increase in the number of passengers in 2016. There was also 7.5 percent enhancement in the cargo service.

The meeting was also briefed about the ATR aircraft crash near Havelian last month. It was told that after the incident, all the ATR planes were grounded for carrying out complete technical inspection. Inspection of six ATRs have been completed and were cleared for flights. The inspection of the remaining ATRs is underway.

Committee was informed that the routine inspection was also carried out of the aircraft that had crashed.

The investigation of the crash is being carried out by the Safety Investigation Board and it is yet to be completed.

The meeting was also attended by the members of the committee-Farhatullah Babar, Gen. (Retd) Abdul Qayyum, and CEO, Bernd Hildenbrand, and other senior officials of PIA.