Govt introducing reforms to reduce litigation time, ensuring speedy justice to people

DI KHAN, Dec 19 (APP)::Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs

and Gilgit Baltistan, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Wednesday said that government was introducing new reforms to reduce litigation time and facilitate people in getting speedy and inexpensive justice.

Addressing District Bar DI Khan here, he said that new reforms and laws would not only ensure speedy justice to people but would also reduce time of litigation adding cooperation of lawyer’s community is needed to achieve the objective.

He said that lawyers should support the efforts of government

to establish a corruption free society as it is the main reason behind poverty and unemployment. He said government was sincere and dedicated to eradicate corruption but the desired results can only be produced if all the stakeholders and society should play their due role.

Recalling development projects and initiatives of the government,

he said that Lift Canal Project and its fund has been approved while work on the scheme would start in June next year. He said that project would be completed in three phases and produce 16 MW electricity.

He said that efforts are underway to reduce the losses of Wapda and to address the problems of consumers. Ali Amin also announced three million rupees for District and High Court Bars and assured resolution of problems confronted by lawyers.

Earlier, federal minister inaugurated dressing room and security system in District Bar DI Khan.