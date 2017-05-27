Govt introduces incentives to encourage housing sector: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP): Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said that the major incentives had been introduced in the budget to promote housing sector of country.

Addressing a post-budget press conference here, the minister said that an important guarantee scheme had been proposed in the budget to encourage investment in housing sector.

He said that the government would bear an amount of Rs 121 billion on subsidy on electricity for 300-unit domestic consumers, tubewells and for Balochistan province.

He said that the government had faced heavy loss in transaction during sit-ins which was planned just for political gains.

He said that every one had to contribute for improving the economy of the country and to make it economically strong state of the world.

He said that the government had put the country on the path of self-sustenance due to its prudent economic policies.