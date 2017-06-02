Govt intends to launch TV channel for coverage of parliamentary proceedings: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said on the special directive of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the government was planning to launch a dedicated television channel for the coverage of parliamentary proceedings.

The parliament was the only platform to raise the issues of public through their representatives and for this, launching a separate channel was need of the hour, she said while talking to a news channel.

“Without a strong parliament, no institution in the country can be strengthened,” she remarked.

The Minister of State said the parliament and democracy in the country were being strengthened. Pakistan would make progress only after the public voice was raised in the parliament, she added.

To a question, she said that Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf was habitual of making hue and cry on every issue and denigrate institutions by using abusive language against them.

As per rules, she said, opposition held no rights for conducting press conferences at the Press Information Department (PID). The could further ask for irrational demand tomorrow to sit on the chair of the speaker or the prime minister, she remarked.

The opposition leader was honorable for everyone, but the issues should be resolved with collective efforts, she added.

Replying to a question regarding permission of telecasting the speech of opposition leader Syed Khurshid Ahmad Shah on PTV, the Minister of State said she had assured the opposition to telecast his speech later, as it was not possible to make a live telecast due to Ramazan transmission.

She, however, regretted that the matter had been politicized by the opposition.

It was not the practice in the past to show the speech of opposition on national TV except in 2015, she said, adding, it was proposed to sit together for making rules so that speeches of the opposition leaders could also be telecast live.

To another question, she emphatically said that next elections would be held in 2018.