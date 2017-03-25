Govt implementing revolutionary policies to provide advanced medical facilities: Abid Sher Ali

FAISALABAD, Mar 25 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power

Ch. Abid Sher Ali on Saturday said the government was following revolutionary policies for providing ample and advanced medical

facilities to the patients near their doorsteps.

The Government Hospitals were being upgraded by providing

modern medical machinery besides establishment of new hospitals

at the far flung areas, he added.

He said this while inaugurating the Colour Doppler Ultrasound

Machine at the Emergency Ward of DHQ Hospital which was donated

by a local industrial group. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, MPA Mian Tahir Jamil, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Abdul Rauf, Sh. Mukhtar Ahmad, Khurram Mukhtar, Soib Mukhtar, Hamid Mukhtar and others were present on the occasion.

State Minister Ch. Abid Sher Ali appreciated the generous

cooperation of industrial group and said that local philanthropists

were taking keen interest in the public welfare projects and they always extended valuable cooperation in the hour of the need.

He said that the government hospitals in Faisalabad were being upgraded so as these were sharing the burden of other adjoining districts of the region.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani thanked the industrial group for

donating machine and said that this group was already contributing in different welfare projects in the hospitals.

MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Abul Rauf said that the patients in emergency

condition would get additional diagnostic facilities from this Ultrasound Machine which was direly required for this purpose.

He also thanked the donors and prayed for their prosperity.