MULTAN, Apr 13 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that the incumbent government was heading to right direction as per its manifesto and it would successfully complete its constitutional term.

Those who are outside the parliament, would have to wait and PTI would also win next general elections 2023, Qureshi said. The journey of change had begun in the country as the looters were being held accountable. The looters would have to pay back the stolen money or otherwise faced jail.

Qureshi said this while talking to people during his visit to different union councils in constituency NA 157. Qureshi maintained that PTI defeated joint candidate of PPP and PML N in by elections in PP 218 (Multan VIII), held few days ago.

The Foreign Minister condemned incident of terrorism in Quetta.

He said that government was committed to root out menace of terrorism. Previous governments did not implement National Action Plan (NAP) properly. However, the present government would implement NAP in letter and spirit.

He stated they were also consulting Opposition parties in this regard. After permission from Prime Minister Imran Khan, they had written a letter to Opposition for national consensus on NAP.

About economy, Qureshi said that PTI government inherited economic issues from past government.

He added that PTI government was striving hard to address economic challenges.

He informed that foreign economic diplomacy had also been initiated.

He added that foreign missions would pave the way for bringing foreign investment in the country.

The exports would increase and strengthen country’s economy after the foreign investment in the country, he said.

Qureshi informed that PTI was bringing poverty alleviation programme and it would surely help improve living standard of masses. Provision of Health cards, construction of shelter homes, low cost houses, and PM citizens portal for complaints and some other initiatives were proof of PM Imran Khan’s pro-people vision.

The minister said that PTI government would surely reach its destination by ensuring matchless services towards the people. On this occasion, Federal parliamentary secretary Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, MPA Wasif Raan and other local politicians were also present.