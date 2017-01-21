Govt has stabilized economy now focus on growth: Muhammad Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): State Minister for Privatization Muhammad Zubair said that with the efforts of government, economy has been stabilized and now the focus was on accelerating its growth.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of 3 day “Islamabad Handicrafts and Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition, which has been organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, said in a statement issued here by the chember.

The Minister said after coming into power, government accorded top

priority to improving security and energy as without improving these areas, it was not possible to revive the economy.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said fiscal deficit

has been cut, inflation reduced and tax collection improved by 60%. If this year was included, tax collection has improved by 80%.

He said indicators of the economy were showing positive trends which

was acknowledged by international publications.

Muhammad Zubair said for sustainable economic growth, bringing women

into the mainstream of economy was necessary and government was determined to enhance their role in the economic development of the country.

He said that government was responsible to facilitate the growth of

business activities through policy making and stressed that private sector should play leading role in the economic growth of the country.

He lauded the initiative of ICCI for organizing women entrepreneurs’

exhibition and hoped it would enhance their role in economic activities.

In his welcome address, Khalid Iqbal Malik, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that ICCI has taken many initiatives for the promotion of women entrepreneurs and organizing this exhibition was another step in that direction.

He said ICCI has established a Women Business Growth Centre in

collaboration with UNIDO and it was planning to set up a separate web portal for women entrepreneurs to provide them better outreach in local and international markets.

He hoped that the exhibition would provide women entrepreneurs a good platform to introduce their products and improve their business prospects.

He assured that ICCI would continue to work for promoting women

entrepreneurs so that they could play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

He said ICCI planned to organize a series of exhibition this year within

the country and outside Pakistan including single country exhibitions to promote Pakistan’s trade and exports.

Diplomats of Germany, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Cuba, Tunis, Bulgaria, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine and Austria while

representatives of USA and Malaysia were also present at the occasion.