Govt has announced 50 lac for maintenance of church, 10 lac for church attack martyrdoms: Sardar Mohammad Yousuf

QUETTA, Dec 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Mohammad Yousuf on

Thursday has announced that Government will pay Rupees 50 lac for repairing the Church affected by terrorist attack and Rupees 10 lac to each martyred”.

Addressing a special ceremony organized in the Quetta’s memorial Church, the federal

minister said “we are first Pakistani and the matter of religion comes later,

although we belong to different sects and religions but as humanity, we are all

one”.

He said “today’s prayer ceremony is a matter of moment for us, Church attack

martyrdoms united the nation by provoking blood. Pakistan army has taken strict

action these terrorists’ attacks”.

He further said, “Security Forces have eliminated terrorism quite a lot. The

persons who attack on worship places are not humans and we are united with Christian

community in this grief”.

Christians are peaceful sect of Pakistan and their tolerance and patience have proved that

no one can harvest seeds of discrimination among them by carrying such brutal

terrorist’s attacks on Churches. It is not easy to remove patriotic feelings

from their hearts.