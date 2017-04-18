Govt has all respect for Parliament: Aftab Sheikh

ISLAMABAD Apr 18 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab on Tuesday said the government has all respect for the Parliament and democratic system in the country.

Responding to a point raised by Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the minister rejected the notion that the government was serious about the Parliamentary business.

“Parliament has motherly role for the country and people and the

government is fully alive to this fact,” he said.

He said the treasury and opposition benches are indispensable for the

Parliament and as far the PML-N government is concerned, it never undermined the status and stature of the Parliament.

He mentioned to the time when the PML-N was in opposition and said, our party even did not use to point out quorum during the PPPP government just to ensure that House proceedings are not disrupted.

“Then how can it be stated about us that we do not have respect for the Parliament. I state in clear terms that our party has all the respect for this and the Upper House,” he added.