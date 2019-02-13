Govt Hajj package cheaper than many countries : Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said the Government Scheme Hajj Package was cheaper than many countries, including Iran, India, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia, in terms of dollars.

Addressing a news conference here, he said about Rs 157,000 had been increased in the Hajj expenses as compared to the previous year.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government understood the people’s problems, but the country’s financial health at the moment did not allow it to offer any subsidy. Once the economy improved, the government would provide better facilities to the pilgrims, he hoped.