Govt giving special focus on police training: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday said the government was giving special focus to training of police force.

Addressing an inauguration ceremony of a service center in Rescue-15, he appreciated the performance of police officers for completing the center in a short span of time.

Ahsan Iqbal said he had accepted the portfolio of interior ministry as a challenge in addition to the Ministry of Planning Reform and Development.

He said he had the dream of bringing reforms in the police department and by the grace of Allah Almighty, now he had the opportunity to materialize it.