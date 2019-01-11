Govt. for pragmatic steps to discipline highways: Murad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Friday said that the government is taking pragmatic steps to discipline the highways and motorways for smooth traffic system in the country. Addressing a session at Ministry of Communications the minister said “We are determined to overcome traveling difficulties being faced by the people and provide them safe and sound journey on the roads”. He ordered to remove Pindi Bhattian – Faisalabad Motorway (M-3) Toll Plaza, and said in a few days, Lahore Ravi Toll Plaza at Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) is being shifted while new lanes are being added to Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway (M-1) Toll Plaza. He desired immediate steps to be taken to remove congestion on Motorway Toll Plaza (M-9) at Karachi. FWO’s Project Director Col. Zia-UR-Rehman told in the briefing that 27000 vehicles pass through M-2 daily, while number of vehicles increases up to 31000 at weekends. 17 toll booths are operational at Ravi Toll Plaza, while 8 more booths will be added, he said. He added that a mobile APP, helpline, Customer Care Centre, FM Radio, WIFI and Monitoring through electronic digital camera facilities are available at M-2. He said under the Clean and Green Pakistan drive of Prime Minister of Pakistan a forestation campaign 2.5 million saplings will be planted all long Lahore-Islamabad Motorway in the upcoming days. Chairman National Highway Authority Jawwad Rafique Malik, Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Allah Dino Khawaja, Director General FWO Maj General Inam Haider and other senior official of the ministry also attended the session.