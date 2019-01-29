Govt focussing on Shift Technology to transform economy, capitalize huge HR potential: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the government was focussing on Shift Technology to transform the country’s economy and capitalize huge human resource potential.

He was chairing a meeting of Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy here. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Planning Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, IT Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman, Dr Tariq Binori, Yousuf Hussain, Chairman Ignite, representatives of business community and industrialists and federal secretaries of the ministries concerned .