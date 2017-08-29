Govt focusing on transparency in its affairs: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister

Dr Musadik Malik on Tuesday said the government was focusing on

transparency in its affairs, planning, human capital and environmental protection.

Addressing a press conference here, he said transparency in

governance was a prerequisite to eliminate the menace of corruption

from the society.

He said the main objective of his interaction with media persons

was to inform the public about the day to day activities and engagements

of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Since taking over the office, he said, the prime minister had

chaired several meetings, including Federal Cabinet, the Council of

Common Interests and the Standing Committee on Eradication of Polio,

taking decisions on important national issues.

He said Prime Minister Abbasi also chaired the meeting of

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), besides inaugurating a

liquefied natural gas terminal at Karachi Port.

He said the prime minister attached high priority to

human resource development and public welfare, and directed

the departments and ministries concerned to every possible step in

that regard.

He said the Bureau of Statistics was an independent organization,

which in collaboration with the Pakistan Army conducted the population

census operation in a transparent manner.

The country, he said, was divided into different blocks to conduct

the house hold survey whereas the whole process was supervised by

assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners at tehsil and district levels. Both the officials, he said, were the representatives

of provincial governments.

Moreover, different committees were also constituted to

supervise the census work in order to compile authentic data for

policy formulation, he added.

He said training process of the census staff and hiring of

other supporting staff was also completed by the administrative

officers of the provincial governments.

Musadik Malik said army personnel were also deputed for the

security of teams as well as compiling data separately to make the

process more authentic and credible.

He said demarcation of urban or rural areas was not the

mandate of the PBS, which was carried out by the provincial

governments through local bodies.

He said the PBS had not yet presented its final report. There

might be a difference of 1-2 per cent in the figures in the plenary

and final reports, he added.

He said the provinces could raise their queries about the

census with the PBS for their satisfaction.

Dr Musadik Malik said the ECC, which met here with the prime

minister in the chair, approved release of two-month salaries for

the employees of Pakistan Still Mills.

The ECC, he said, also tasked the Higher Education Commission

to take appropriate measures for enhancing the quality and standard

of the education in universities. It was aimed at raising the ranking

of Pakistan universities and get them included among the top 50

institutions of the world, he added.

He said the prime minister also directed to expedite the

campaign for the eradication of polio from the country as due to

the efforts of the government so far only three cases had been

registered during the current year.

He also asked for launching campaign in high risk areas to

eliminate the disease from the country to make it a polio free

country.

He said the ECC also approved the supply of wheat to

Gilgit-Baltitstan on quarterly basis during the winter and on monthly

basis during the summer.

He said the prime minister also directed to formulate a

national water policy in order to provide clean drinking water to

the people, besides bringing parity among the rich and the poor.

The ECC, he said, also decided to introduce Euro-3 and Euro-4

standards vehicles to protect the environment.

To a question, he said the government was taking all the

stakeholders on board to formulate a comprehensive policy on

Pak-US relations.