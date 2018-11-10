MULTAN, Nov 10 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the incumbent government was focusing on human development.
Those who were holding the PTI government accountable for its initial 75-day, they should present themselves accountable for their 40 years rule, he said this while talking to different delegations at his residence ‘Babul Quraish’.
Govt focusing on human development: Qureshi
