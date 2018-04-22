Govt focusing on development of education, other sectors in province: CM

QUETTA, Apr 22 (APP):Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Sunday

said all possible measures were being taken for the development of educational sector and

other fields, aiming to provide basic facilities to the masses in their respective areas.

He said this while talking to leaders of Awami National Party (ANP) at resident

of Nawab Arbab Zahir Khan Kahnsi.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Engineer Zamurk Khan Achakzai, ANP, Provincial

president Asghar Khan Achakzai, provincial General Secretary Haji Nizamuddin

Kakar, provincial senior vice president

Nawabzada Umar Farooq, Asgha Ali Tareen, provincial information secretary

Muhabat Kaka, Dr, Anayatullah, Javed Kakar, Nawab Arbab Zahir Khan Kahnsi and

others were present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that government would take all efforts for the restoration of peace in the province, as saying that we are public representatives and it is our responsibility to solve masses problems on priority.

He said renovation of highways, improvement of health, education and agriculture segments are serious issues which are being focused for advancing them in Balochistan.

“In upcoming budget of federal PSDP and provincial development of health sector, safety and social sector’s progress will be main concern”, he added.

He said construction of roads and dams are included in our priorities in the area and adding that now

whatever development could be done and people would see in province.

“The status of common people will be improved through

development of the province”,he added.

Chief Minister Bizenjo thanked ANP leaders for their cooperation and hoped that same collaboration would be continued in future for vast interests of the province.