Govt felicitates Jamshed Mahmood Raza for winning top film festival award

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb felicitated Pakistani film director Jamshed Mahmood Raza, for winning a top award at the Locarno film festival in Switzerland.

According to Radio Pakistan, she said that the award

is a befitting recognition of his talent as a film-maker at the international level.

She further said that the selection of Mehnaz Alvi along with Jami was a great honour for Pakistan.

The Minister said the democratic government is pursuing a policy for revival and promotion of the film industry in the country.