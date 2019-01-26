Govt facilitating pharmaceutical industry to provide low-cost, quality medicines: President

KARACHI, Jan 26 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday said the federal government was making efforts to provide all possible facilities to the pharmaceutical industry, so that easy provision of low-priced and quality medicines to the people could be ensured.

The President was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association led by its chairman Zahid Saeed here at the Governor House. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani were also present, a press release said.