Govt facilitates investors in energy sector: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on
Friday said that government was facilitating investors in the energy sector
and welcomes healthy competition.
He said that construction of new pipelines to transport fuel from
Karachi to northern parts of the country and the largest oil refinery in
the country at Karachi were underway on fast track.
The Prime Minister stated this on the occasion of signing ceremony of
joint venture MoU between Puma Energy and Admore Group wherein Pierre Eladari, CEO Puma Energy and Amir Waliuddin Chishti signed the MoU.
The Prime Minister said that Pakistan offered a sizeable consumer
market for petroleum products, that companies offering quality products were
welcome and that the government was working on phased deregulation of the
petroleum sector to attract investment and healthy competition along with
quality service.
The Prime Minister congratulated M/s Puma Energy and M/s Admore Group
on signing the joint venture MoU and wished them success.
