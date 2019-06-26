ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that the government faced no threat from the opposition.

In a tweet, the SAPM said the opposition leadership had always jilted Maulana Fazalur Rehman after asking him to lead the protest.

Sympathizing with Maulana Fazalur Rehman she said, opposition’s weak shoulders could not bear the weight of his political deprivation.

She said outcome of Maulana’s this adventure would be like his election venture. After failure of All Parties Conference (APC) misadventure, Fazalur Rehman should focus on religious services.

Dr. Firdous said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should devote his next four years in service of the religion following the failure of the all parties conference.