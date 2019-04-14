MULTAN, Apr 14 (APP)::Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Sunday that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution, which the government expect would help eradicate corruption from the country.

Talking to media after inaugurating a water filtration plant in E-block Shah Rukn-e-Aalam colony here, he said the corrupt elements, whether they belonged to any party, must be brought to justice.

Qureshi observed the NAB was an independent institution and the government could not pressurize it, as it was free in taking its decision.

He said the government could not get decisions of its choice from the NAB, and wanted that NAB should brought corrupt elements to justice without any discrimination.

Responding to a question about alleged India’s involvement in the incident of terrorism in Quetta, the Foreign Minister said that Pakistan was a responsible country and it would not act like India who issue irresponsible statements. Pakistan would investigate the incident thoroughly to trace culprits, whether foreign hands involved or sectarianism behind this tragic incident, he added. Qureshi said the people of Hazara community were well mannered, educated and brave.

To another question about any threat from India, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that election process in India was likely to end by May 19, therefore, there was need to remain vigilant.

About Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan was playing its role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and we would not interfere in any country’s internal matters. The people of Afghanistan were taking their decisions by themselves, he added.

The Foreign Minister disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Iran and China, adding that Iran was a friendly neighbour of Pakistan and peaceful border with Iran was of vital importance.

He said that PM Imran Khan would also attend international forum in China, wherein, he would deliver a key note address. The prime minister would also hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he added.

The Foreign Minister said that he himself would visit Japan in next few days.

Qureshi observed that Pakistan was interacting with three important countries and heading to meet targets related to foreign affairs.

To a question about bureaucracy, Qureshi said that it was duty of the bureaucracy to implement policies of the incumbent government as there was competent officers in bureaucracy and he hoped that they would implement the government policies in letter and spirit.

About inflation and weak economy, the FM stated that the incumbent government was striving hard to improve the national economy. He held previous governments responsible for economic crisis. Record loans were taken during the last decade, he said, adding that economic situation would be better with the passage of time. When the PTI assumed charge, the foreign reserves were only for two weeks, he remarked.

Qureshi observed that foreign investment was in progress in the country which would surely help resolve economic issues and generate employment opportunities.

Masses voted PTI and the government would complete

its constitutional tenure and after five years, the PTI government would present its performance before the people, he added.