ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):Envisaging protection of common people, the government through Budget 2019-20 has provided tax relief on various daily-use essential products including medicines, food and beverages as well as their inputs, a senior official of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said.

Talking to APP here, the official said that tax relief and exemption have been provided on various health sector commodities including lifesaving medicines and medical equipment.