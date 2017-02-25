Govt ensures return of 2,91,082 families of TDPs till date

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): The federal government has

ensured return of 2,91,082 families of Temporarily Dislocated

Persons till date while process of remaining 44,960 families

is expected to be completed by end of April this year.

The government is trying at all possible fronts to return

entire 3,36,042 displaced TDP families to their areas of

origin.

Sources at States and Frontier Regions on Saturday while

highlighting Reforms in FATA formulated under National Action

Plan said a high powered Federally Administered Tribal Areas

(FATA) Reforms Committee has been constituted by Prime Minister

for its mainstreaming.

The Committee undertook extensive consultations with all

stakeholders, already submitted its report to Prime Minister

and was also placed before both Houses of the Parliament. The

report has proposed merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)

as the best available option for mainstreaming FATA.

The sources said the report has also proposed initiation of

a number of actions in the judicial, administrative, political and

development sectors leading up to FATA’s integration with KPK.