ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): The federal government has
ensured return of 2,91,082 families of Temporarily Dislocated
Persons till date while process of remaining 44,960 families
is expected to be completed by end of April this year.
The government is trying at all possible fronts to return
entire 3,36,042 displaced TDP families to their areas of
origin.
Sources at States and Frontier Regions on Saturday while
highlighting Reforms in FATA formulated under National Action
Plan said a high powered Federally Administered Tribal Areas
(FATA) Reforms Committee has been constituted by Prime Minister
for its mainstreaming.
The Committee undertook extensive consultations with all
stakeholders, already submitted its report to Prime Minister
and was also placed before both Houses of the Parliament. The
report has proposed merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK)
as the best available option for mainstreaming FATA.
The sources said the report has also proposed initiation of
a number of actions in the judicial, administrative, political and
development sectors leading up to FATA’s integration with KPK.
Govt ensures return of 2,91,082 families of TDPs till date
ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): The federal government has