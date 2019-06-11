ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):The government Tuesday announced a 10 percent raise in salaries of government employees from BPS 1 – 16, a five percent increase for those in BPS 17-20, besides a 10 percent enhancement in the pensions of civil and military officials.

Minister of State for Revenue, Hamad Azhar in his budget speech at the Parliament House said there would be no raise of salary for officers in BPS 21-22.