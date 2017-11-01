Govt. educational reforms enhances literacy ratio of girls students in GB: Minister

ASTORE, Nov 01 (APP):Provincial Minister for Education, Muhammad Ibrahim Sani said here Wednesday that literacy ratio of girls students were enhanced in Gilgit Baltistan due to prudent educational reforms of the PMLN Government during last two years.

He was talking media persons after his visit to the Girls High School Karas where he inquired about problems of students and teachers.

The Minister said number of girls schools were enhanced besides enrollment of girls students in the province during PMLN government’s tenure and confidence of students and parents were restored.

He said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had recently inaugurated Gilgit Baltistan University during his visit to Skardu that had unnerved the political opponents.

He said GB University would save time and money of students besides provide higher education to girls at their doorsteps.

The Minister said work on Jalkot-Skardu Road has been started and be completed within stipulated time.

The Government strongly believed in uniformed development of all districts and uplift projects worth billions of rupees were initiated to expedite pace of economic development besides bringing positive changes in the lives of masses.

Practical work on RCC bridge at Gol village would start this month that after completion would benefit entire area besides bolstering income of farmers and agriculture growers.