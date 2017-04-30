Govt economic policies improve Pakistan’s image: Governor

MULTAN, Apr 30 (APP): Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana said on Sunday that Pakistan’s image is now substantially improved at international level due to best economic policies of present government.

Speaking at a ceremony held here at Iron Market, he added that investment is increasing continuously in the country which is also generating employment opportunities.

Governor said that government’s measures also promoted peace and

strengthened institutions, asserting that a number of mega projects have been completed and some are at completion stage.

He observed that traders are backbone of economy and hoped that developmental projects would help facilitate traders community. Government is committed to ensure business-friendly environment in the country, he maintained.

Rafique Rajwana said, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif believed in service to masses and are working with dedication to provide maximum relief to them.

Iron Market Chairman Muhammad Farooq, Asif Rajwana, Ejaz Rajwana, Deputy Mayor Saeed Ansari and others were present.

Earlier, the Governor also met Senator Nuzhat Saddique, MPA Ray Mansib and other political figures and urged them to utilize maximum energy to serve the masses.