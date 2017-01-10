Govt diligently moving forward to recover missing persons: Nisar

ISLAMABAD Jan 10 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday informed the Senate that the government was making concerted efforts to recover the missing human rights activists.

“We are moving in a right direction and will recover the four missing activists in the light of so far conducted investigation,” he said in a statement in the House.

The minister said it was not the policy of the present government to pick people for any reason and it was evident from the fact the during last three and half years dozens of missing persons were recovered.

The minister said three people were abducted from Punjab in two incidents while one was kidnapped from Islamabad near Koral chowk.

He said some information had been collected through the CCTV cameras of Safe City Projects about missing Prof. Haider who was kidnapped from Islamabad.

“I am personally monitoring the investigation of the incidents and all out efforts are being made to recover these missing persons,’ he added. Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said kidnapping people and keep them under detention illegally was rampant from 2002 to 2008. But, today the situation is different as today the policies are framed in the Parliament.

He assured of all out efforts for the recovery of these four missing persons and keep the House informed on the progress.

Speaking on the issue of internal security, the minister said, he briefed the Upper House four times during last one year but unfortunately some members criticized “me just for political point scoring in my absence”.

He said all intelligence information was passed out to Sindh government about the expected attack on important installations like Karachi airport.’But, the blame was put on me stating that it was my failure”, he remarked He explained that jurisdiction of the federal and the provincial governments is clearly defined in the constitution. “Therefore, failure of others cannot be associated to me.

It was sheer point scoring and let us not distort facts for political gains”.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said during last three and a half years, he made untiring efforts in consultation with the provincial government to improve security situation in the country. “Apart from political differences, I had good working relation with all provincial governments and credit collectively goes to the federal and provincial governments for successes against terrorism”.

He said targeted operation in Karachi was also started after consultation with all stakeholders and during my meeting with the then Sindh Chief Minister I had informed him that he will be the captain of this operation and credit for successes will also go to him.

The minister said after the 18th amendment conducting operation in Karachi was not prerogative of the federal government. However, “we did our job and intelligence sharing with provincial governments was a record in country’s history. “We continued our job despite all types of allegations and the result is in front of us”.

He said at a time when terrorism is growing in our countries we have been successful to curtail it and even experts from other countries are seeking to benefit from our expertise and policies.

He said during last year terrorist attacks were at the lowest ebb though more and collective efforts were required to curb this menace.

The minister said he never leveled any administrative allegation on Sindh or the KP government and in future also “we need to fight this menace with the same spirit”.

He explained that during last three and a half years 142 meetings at Interior Ministry and 44 at the Prime Minister’s House were conducted on internal security.

“Therefore, I request that efforts for peace and security in the country should not be confused for political gains”.

He said internal security cannot be ensured simply with a military operation as he mentioned to backlash of Swat and South Waziristan operations.

He said it due to effective implementation of National Action Plan and continued consultation with political and military leadership in the country that made us counter terrorism more effectively.

He also mentioned to success of operation Zarb-e-Azb and said, it was also a decision of the civil and military leadership backed by the nation and bore fruit.

Chaudhry Nisar said it was unfair to blame the federal government for failures if any because the security is a collective responsibility of all the governments.

About proscribed organizations, he said, there are two types of proscribed organizations and terrorists organizations cannot be equated with the sectarian organization as he rebutted the opposition’s allegations of PML-N’s links with proscribed organizations.