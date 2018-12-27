Govt determines to eradicate polio from main cities: PM’s Focal Person

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (APP):Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta has assured that the government was taking stern measures for eradicating polio from the country and emphasized to generate improvement in high alert cities.

Talking to media on Thursday he mentioned that Independent Monitoring Board (IBM) of London had reported 13743 parents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa refused to anti-polio vaccination during July –October 2018 adding he confirmed 13% refusal had been decreased since he resumed the charge in October 2018.