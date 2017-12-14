Govt determines in implementation of Fata reforms: Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 14 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Thursday said that the Government is serious in implementation of FATA Reforms which will lead to initiating a new era of development and progress in the area.

He further added that the provision of basic facilities to people of FATA is top most priority of the incumbent Government.

He was talking to a delegation of PML-N FATA which called on him in the leadership of Faqir Muhammad here at Governors House.

The Governor added that besides the reconstruction of infrastructure various developmental projects are going on in Health and Education sectors.

He said that no compromises would be made on quality in the ongoing developmental projects and all projects would be completed on time.

The Governor said the federal government was making all out efforts to strengthen the socio-economic basis of Fata and said that no stone would be left unturned to remove sense of deprivation of tribal people.

Members of the delegation apprised the governor about the problems and difficulties being faced by the people of FATA. Governor assured his full support to resolve grievances of the tribal people.