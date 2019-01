ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday said the revival of economy was top priority of the government that was committed to take every measure to facilitate businesses.

He said the government was committed to developing private sector through investment promotion, improving the ease of doing business, employment generation and fast growth of manufacturing sector.The President was talking to chairman Amreli Steels Abbas Akberali, who called on him, a press release said.