Govt determined to improve national economy: Siddiq-ul-Farooq

LAHORE,Feb 19 (APP)-Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and senior PML (N) leader Siddique-ul-Farooq Sunday said that PML-N government is fully determined to improve economy of the country.

Talking to APP, he said that PML-N led government has managed to attain remarkable achievements in various sectors and the government had vowed to eliminate load-shedding till 2018 as many power projects were underway.

“Government is working on the agenda to facilitate people of the country”,he added.

To a question,he said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) would benefit entire region,adding that the least-developed areas of the country will also reap the benefits of CPEC.

“Some elements have been targetting the civil leadership because they are unable to accept the government’s achievements for economy of the country”, he added.

He claimed the government will complete its tenure,adding,”We are hopeful that the results of general election 2018 will also be in favor of PML-N”.

He said PTI should focus on its promises made to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rather than creating hurdles in improving economy of the country.